Original farmers' market moves to Monument Circle for the summer

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This quadrant of the circle was turned into a park last summer. This year it will host farmers' market vendors. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

The Original Farmers' Market is once again setting up shop in Monument Circle as its longtime home undergoes a massive renovation. The market will temporarily move from the 200 block of East Market Street to the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle for its 2024 season.

Why it matters: The farmers' market has been an integral part of City Market's identity for more than 25 years, but the past few years have seen the downtown staple grapple with displacement because of construction projects.

Flashback: After Indianapolis' founding as a capital city in 1821, a weekly market became a regular fixture of Monument Circle from 1822-1824.

👀 What we're watching: When and where Monument Circle is going to close.

The last time the southwest quadrant of the circle hosted something other than vehicle traffic was for Spark on the Circle, a mini-park that shut down part of the circle 24/7 from July to October.

The experiment was part of a larger effort by city leaders to create gathering places for visitors and residents.

Downtown Indy Inc. tells Axios details for the circle's summer programming will be released at a later date.

If you go: The Original Farmers' Market runs from May 1 through Oct. 2.