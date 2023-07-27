Monument Circle park already attracting thousands

Share on email (opens in new window)

A mini-park on Monument Circle has garnered broad praise less than a month after opening. Photo: James Briggs/Axios

An experimental park is attracting thousands of people to Monument Circle, raising the odds that the center of downtown will someday be more than a glorified roundabout.

Driving the news: Spark on the Circle, a mini-park, opened in front of the Emmis Communications building July 11, attracting 5,000 visitors over its first weekend.

Foot traffic on Monument Circle spiked 18% from July 11-22 over the same period a year earlier, per Downtown Indy, which uses Placer.Ai to estimate activity using cellphone data.

Why it matters: Closing Monument Circle to traffic has gone from a relatively fringe idea a few months ago to gaining broad support.

Catch up fast: Spark on the Circle is a green space with food and beverages, games and entertainment.

The city will keep the park open through October, when it will reopen the circle to traffic, and plans to bring it back next year for an even longer period.

City officials and Downtown Indy are gathering information to decide whether to permanently close part, or even all, of Monument Circle.

The big picture: The two-year experiment is part of a broader effort by Mayor Joe Hogsett and Downtown Indy to create gathering places for visitors and residents.

What they're saying: The Indianapolis Business Journal, a barometer of the city's corporate pulse, has already seen enough, calling for the park to become a permanent fixture.