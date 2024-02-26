Wawa starts Indiana expansion

CEO Chris Gheysens described this plan as "the most aggressive growth" in the chain's history, per Bloomberg.
Zoom in: Wawa previously disclosed plans to open 16 Indiana locations this year in Marion, Hamilton, Johnson, Hendricks, Hancock, Clark, Madison, Dearborn, Delaware and Wayne counties.
Indy locations are planned for West 86th Street and Zionsville Road, and East 96th Street and Delegates Row.
Opening dates for these stores have not been announced yet.
Zoom out: In expanding, Wawa will have to figure out how to adjust based on the preferences of its new market.
Fried chicken, Gheysens told Bloomberg, is a "convenience-store staple in the South, while customers in New Jersey might prefer hoagies."
💭 My thought bubble: I hope they don't adjust too much when they hit Central Indiana. In the six months I lived in Philadelphia after graduating from Purdue, I fell in love with Wawa's meatball and Italian hoagies. Never change, Wawa.
What we're watching: Where the other Indiana locations will be.
Wawa considers several factors when determining where to open, including adequate nearby residential populations and sites at high-volume intersections.