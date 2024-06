Share on email (opens in new window)

Get the salad and then a side of fries. Life's about balance. Photo: Arika Herron/Axios

Now through March, I'm scoping out the best places to cheer on your favorite college basketball team (#GoDawgs) and get a meatless meal that isn't just a side of fries. I'm looking for places with multiple meatless options, a decent beer list and enough TVs to catch all the March Madness action. The latest: Ralston's Drafthouse, a sports bar with a decent salad selection.

What to order: My favorite is the Kentucky Ave ($15). A nice mix of salad greens is tossed with herby falafel chunks, gorgonzola and pear. The best part, though, is a shockingly delicious house-made bourbon mustard vinaigrette. It all works 👏 so 👏 well 👏 together.

But also get that side of fries, because their beer-battered fries are too good and served up in various cheese-covered iterations.

Ralston's menu is another great example of a sports bar that thinks beyond just wings and nachos (which it has). There are soft pretzel bites ($10), cheese curds ($10) and a very good baked goat cheese and marinara sauce situation ($10).

If you go: 635 Mass Ave.

Open 10am to midnight Sunday, 11am to midnight Monday-Thursday and 11am to 1am Friday and Saturday.

