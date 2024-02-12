2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Meatless Monday: Sports bar edition
Now that football is over, let's turn our attention to what's really important: college basketball.
- We're just six short weeks away from March Madness — inarguably, the best time of year.
What's happening: With multiple games playing at the same time, TV-laden sports bars are often the best place to catch all the action.
Yes, but: It's a genre of restaurant not traditionally known for plant-forward menus.
- So, from now through March, I'm scoping out the best places to cheer on your favorite team (#GoDawgs) and get a meatless meal that isn't just sad nachos, hold the ground beef.
Up first: Chatham Tap, the English pub setting a very high bar for vegetarian-friendly options.
What to order: Apps on apps on apps OR sandwich.
- My pick is the spinach artichoke dip, served bubbling hot, cheesy and studded with hearty chunks of artichoke.
- The fried cauliflower is a solid choice if you want wings + beer vibes. They're not super crunchy, but the cauliflower is tender and the breading holds up well to the sauce. I had the hot, which is your classic buffalo wing sauce.
- Sandwich options include a black bean burger and a couple of mushroom-based options, but I always end up getting the smoked gouda apple melt. There's fruit, so you can pretend it's healthier than a regular grilled cheese, and the apple slices lean tart, rather than sweet, so it all works.
Plus: They've always got a solid draft beer list and plenty of TVs.
If you go: Chatham Tap has locations on Mass Ave, Butler University's campus and in Fishers.
