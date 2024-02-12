2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Meatless Monday: Sports bar edition

headshot
Side by side photos of a dip with a chip in it and buffalo cauliflower.

As is true with most bar food, it tastes better than it photographs. Photos: Arika Herron/Axios

Now that football is over, let's turn our attention to what's really important: college basketball.

  • We're just six short weeks away from March Madness — inarguably, the best time of year.

What's happening: With multiple games playing at the same time, TV-laden sports bars are often the best place to catch all the action.

Yes, but: It's a genre of restaurant not traditionally known for plant-forward menus.

  • So, from now through March, I'm scoping out the best places to cheer on your favorite team (#GoDawgs) and get a meatless meal that isn't just sad nachos, hold the ground beef.

Up first: Chatham Tap, the English pub setting a very high bar for vegetarian-friendly options.

What to order: Apps on apps on apps OR sandwich.

  • My pick is the spinach artichoke dip, served bubbling hot, cheesy and studded with hearty chunks of artichoke.
  • The fried cauliflower is a solid choice if you want wings + beer vibes. They're not super crunchy, but the cauliflower is tender and the breading holds up well to the sauce. I had the hot, which is your classic buffalo wing sauce.
  • Sandwich options include a black bean burger and a couple of mushroom-based options, but I always end up getting the smoked gouda apple melt. There's fruit, so you can pretend it's healthier than a regular grilled cheese, and the apple slices lean tart, rather than sweet, so it all works.

Plus: They've always got a solid draft beer list and plenty of TVs.

If you go: Chatham Tap has locations on Mass Ave, Butler University's campus and in Fishers.

