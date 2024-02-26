Black homeowners in Indy still face major obstacles

Data: Zillow; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals The gap between Black and white homeowners in Indiana has grown over the past decade, Axios' Brianna Crane reports from Zillow data shared with Axios. Why it matters: Homeownership remains the biggest driver of the wealth gap, per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Decades ago, discriminatory practices such as redlining exacerbated homeownership inequities that are still evident today.

By the numbers: The homeownership rate for white Hoosiers is nearly double that for Black Hoosiers.

Nearly 39% of Black people own homes, an increase of just 0.7% since 2012 — compared with the nearly 76% of white people who own homes, an increase of 1.8%.

In Indianapolis, nearly 75% of White residents own homes, compared to 41% of Black residents.

Zoom out: The gap between white and Black homeownership in 2021 in the U.S. was actually larger than in the '60s, before the Fair Housing Act, a Community Capital Management report notes.

What's more: The disparity is seen in property appraisals as well. The typical value of Indy-area homes with Black owners is 9.4% less than homes with white owners.

Statewide, the value gap is nearly double that.

The big picture: Nationally, the typical value of U.S. homes with Black owners ($291,000) is 18% less than the typical value of homes with white owners ($354,000).

What they're saying: Black owners seeing their homes appraising for less than those of their white counterparts isn't new.

The appraiser workforce is majority white, and it's often difficult to report appraisal discrimination, though new policies are aimed at addressing both of those hurdles.

"It's no longer a myth or legend that this happens," HUD chief of staff Julienne Joseph tells Axios.

The latest: State Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) filed legislation this session to ban biases in home appraisals, inspired by the experience of an Indianapolis woman who saw her appraised home value double after having a white friend pose as the homeowner.