When Tyrese Haliburton takes the court Sunday night, he will make history as the first Pacer to start an NBA All-Star Game on his home court.

Flashback: Even though the Pacers have had years without any players in the game, the team has an All-Star legacy that started 56 years ago when the trio of Freddie Lewis, Bob Netolicky and Roger Brown made the ABA All-Star Game roster in 1968.

Of note: The last time the NBA All-Star Game came to town in 1985, no Pacers made the squad.

How it works: NBA All-Star Game starters are selected by fans, NBA players and the media. Fans account for 50% of the vote, while players and media account for 25% each.

A vote among head coaches determines the reserves.

Zoom in: From prolific sharpshooter and trash-talker Reggie Miller to "Parks and Recreation" mainstay Detlef Schrempf, here is every Indiana Pacer to make the NBA and ABA All-Star Games.

Tyrese Haliburton: 2023, 2024

Domantas Sabonis: 2020, 2021

Victor Oladipo: 2018, 2019

Paul George: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017

Roy Hibbert: 2012, 2014

Danny Granger: 2009

Jermaine O'Neal: 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007

Metta Sandiford-Artest (Ron Artest): 2004

Brad Miller: 2003

Dale Davis: 2000

Rik Smits: 1998

Reggie Miller: 1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000

Detlef Schrempf: 1993

Don Buse: 1976, 1977

Billy Knight: 1976, 1977

Mel Daniels: 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974

George McGinnis: 1973, 1974, 1975

Roger Brown: 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972

Freddie Lewis: 1968, 1972

Bob Netolicky: 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971