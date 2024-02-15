Pacers have a rich All-Star history
When Tyrese Haliburton takes the court Sunday night, he will make history as the first Pacer to start an NBA All-Star Game on his home court.
Flashback: Even though the Pacers have had years without any players in the game, the team has an All-Star legacy that started 56 years ago when the trio of Freddie Lewis, Bob Netolicky and Roger Brown made the ABA All-Star Game roster in 1968.
Of note: The last time the NBA All-Star Game came to town in 1985, no Pacers made the squad.
How it works: NBA All-Star Game starters are selected by fans, NBA players and the media. Fans account for 50% of the vote, while players and media account for 25% each.
- A vote among head coaches determines the reserves.
Zoom in: From prolific sharpshooter and trash-talker Reggie Miller to "Parks and Recreation" mainstay Detlef Schrempf, here is every Indiana Pacer to make the NBA and ABA All-Star Games.
Tyrese Haliburton: 2023, 2024
Domantas Sabonis: 2020, 2021
Victor Oladipo: 2018, 2019
Paul George: 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017
Roy Hibbert: 2012, 2014
Danny Granger: 2009
Jermaine O'Neal: 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007
Metta Sandiford-Artest (Ron Artest): 2004
Brad Miller: 2003
Dale Davis: 2000
Rik Smits: 1998
Reggie Miller: 1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000
Detlef Schrempf: 1993
Don Buse: 1976, 1977
Billy Knight: 1976, 1977
Mel Daniels: 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974
George McGinnis: 1973, 1974, 1975
Roger Brown: 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972
Freddie Lewis: 1968, 1972
Bob Netolicky: 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971
