Indy ranked one of the best cities for NBA fans
Basketball fans in town this weekend can take comfort in knowing they're coming to one of the nation's most fan-friendly NBA venues.
Driving the news: Gainbridge Fieldhouse was listed as the third-best NBA home court in an Oddspedia ranking of the best destinations for visiting NBA fans.
- The home of the Pacers trailed only Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and Ball Arena in Denver.
Zoom in: Oddspedia ranked the arenas based on arena quality; travel and accommodation ease; nearby entertainment options; and the city's sports culture.
What they're saying: "In the heartland, all visitors are treated with warmth – even when they're rooting for teams shooting against the hometown Pacers. It's just part of Midwestern culture to be nice, after all," Oddspedia writes.
- The city also got some love for affordable accommodations, great places to eat and Gainbridge being located in the middle of downtown.
Yes, but: One factor that led to Indy's strong performance won't be on display this weekend: low ticket prices.
- NBA All-Star 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most expensive ever with an average sold ticket price of $2,112 as of Feb. 9, according to data from Vivid Seats.
- That's the second highest in 14 years, trailing only the $2,116 average of the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
- 🤯 The most expensive tickets for sale on Vivid Seats last we checked were a pair in the third row, going for $13,540 each. You have to buy both, and with a service fee of $4,738 per ticket, your total is a little over $36,500.
