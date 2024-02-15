1 hour ago - News

Indy ranked one of the best cities for NBA fans

headshot
A basketball fieldhouse across the room

Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Basketball fans in town this weekend can take comfort in knowing they're coming to one of the nation's most fan-friendly NBA venues.

Driving the news: Gainbridge Fieldhouse was listed as the third-best NBA home court in an Oddspedia ranking of the best destinations for visiting NBA fans.

  • The home of the Pacers trailed only Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and Ball Arena in Denver.

Zoom in: Oddspedia ranked the arenas based on arena quality; travel and accommodation ease; nearby entertainment options; and the city's sports culture.

What they're saying: "In the heartland, all visitors are treated with warmth – even when they're rooting for teams shooting against the hometown Pacers. It's just part of Midwestern culture to be nice, after all," Oddspedia writes.

  • The city also got some love for affordable accommodations, great places to eat and Gainbridge being located in the middle of downtown.

Yes, but: One factor that led to Indy's strong performance won't be on display this weekend: low ticket prices.

  • NBA All-Star 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most expensive ever with an average sold ticket price of $2,112 as of Feb. 9, according to data from Vivid Seats.
  • That's the second highest in 14 years, trailing only the $2,116 average of the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
  • 🤯 The most expensive tickets for sale on Vivid Seats last we checked were a pair in the third row, going for $13,540 each. You have to buy both, and with a service fee of $4,738 per ticket, your total is a little over $36,500.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more