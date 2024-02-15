Indy ranked one of the best cities for NBA fans

Basketball fans in town this weekend can take comfort in knowing they're coming to one of the nation's most fan-friendly NBA venues.

Driving the news: Gainbridge Fieldhouse was listed as the third-best NBA home court in an Oddspedia ranking of the best destinations for visiting NBA fans.

The home of the Pacers trailed only Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland and Ball Arena in Denver.

Zoom in: Oddspedia ranked the arenas based on arena quality; travel and accommodation ease; nearby entertainment options; and the city's sports culture.

What they're saying: "In the heartland, all visitors are treated with warmth – even when they're rooting for teams shooting against the hometown Pacers. It's just part of Midwestern culture to be nice, after all," Oddspedia writes.

The city also got some love for affordable accommodations, great places to eat and Gainbridge being located in the middle of downtown.

Yes, but: One factor that led to Indy's strong performance won't be on display this weekend: low ticket prices.

NBA All-Star 2024 is shaping up to be one of the most expensive ever with an average sold ticket price of $2,112 as of Feb. 9, according to data from Vivid Seats.