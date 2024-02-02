Indianapolis weekend events: Art & Soul is back
Happy Black History Month! As February gets rolling, the 28th Annual Art & Soul Celebration returns with a kickoff event sure to hit you right in the feels.
What's happening: Art & Soul 2024 kicks off on First Friday with "Vision Makers: Dreams and Possibilities," an exhibition headlined by Boxx The Artist.
- The event will also feature performances by Shvdy Rollins, jus Will and Austin Day.
- 5-9pm Friday at The Cabaret, 924 N. Pennsylvania St.
- Free tickets have all been claimed, but organizers say standing room will be offered up on a first-come, first-served basis.
Here are the rest of our picks for the weekend:
🎻 Get your goo goo g'joob on at the Hilbert Circle Theatre as the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra presents "Revolution," a new symphonic tribute to the Beatles Friday and Saturday.
🗡️ See the fall of a dictator as the Agape Theater Company presents "Julius Caesar" at 7:30pm Friday at the IndyFringe Indy Eleven Theatre.
- Tickets start at $6.
🏀 Cheer on NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton as the Pacers take on the Sacramento Kings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Friday night.
- It's also Lucas Oil Family Night, meaning that you can score a free Pacers hat and food vouchers along with your ticket purchase.
🇨🇳 Experience 5,000 years of Chinese culture as Shen Yun returns to Clowes Memorial Hall for three shows on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $90.
🛻 Witness the thrill of a dirt jump when Monster Jam hits Lucas Oil Stadium.
- Saturday tickets start at $17, and Sunday tickets start at $15.
🎤 Laugh away all that pain you've been sharing with Elmo when comedian Tim Dillon takes the stage at Old National Centre Saturday night to perform his "American Royalty" stand-up show.
- Tickets start at $53.
😂 And keep those laughs going when hometown hero Mike Epps brings his "We Them One's Comedy Tour" to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.
- Joining Epps are comedians Deray Davis, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, Karlous Miller, Lil Duval, Mojo Brookzz and Money Bag Mafia.
- Tickets start at $73.50.
