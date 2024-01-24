1 hour ago - News

2024 Art & Soul festival schedule released

Clockwise from top left: Boxx The Artist, Austin Day, Dexter Clardy and jus Will are the featured artists for Art & Soul 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Indy Arts Council

The 28th Annual Art & Soul Celebration will continue its mission to highlight local Black creators next week.

Driving the news: Indy Arts Council announced last week the four artists that will be featured during this year's event.

The intrigue: Art & Soul is the council's largest public program and has kicked off Black History Month in Indianapolis since 1996.

Details: The event begins Feb. 2 with a kickoff at The Cabaret, 924 N. Pennsylvania St. Get your tickets here.

