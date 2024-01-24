1 hour ago - News
2024 Art & Soul festival schedule released
The 28th Annual Art & Soul Celebration will continue its mission to highlight local Black creators next week.
Driving the news: Indy Arts Council announced last week the four artists that will be featured during this year's event.
- Visual artist Boxx The Artist, musician Dexter Clardy of Shvdy Rollins, dancer Austin Day and spoken word artist jus Will are this year's headliners.
The intrigue: Art & Soul is the council's largest public program and has kicked off Black History Month in Indianapolis since 1996.
Details: The event begins Feb. 2 with a kickoff at The Cabaret, 924 N. Pennsylvania St. Get your tickets here.
- Other events include a showcase at The Jazz Kitchen on Feb. 7, and a "Naptown Tribute" on Feb. 23 at the Indianapolis Artsgarden.
