If you've ever wanted to grab a cheap drink with friends after work, only to remember that Indiana doesn't allow happy hours, your luck may be about to change.

Driving the news: Time-limited alcoholic drink discounts have been outlawed in Indiana since 1985, but lawmakers will consider legalizing happy hours Tuesday, when House Bill 1086 is scheduled for a hearing.

Yes, but: It can take a long time to change alcohol laws here. Sunday sales took [checks notes] … 200 years.

Of note: Indiana is one of eight states that don't allow happy hours, due to concerns they lead to binge drinking and drunk driving.

The big picture: Besides weeknight drink specials, it will be another busy week of hearings and debate at the Indiana General Assembly.

Here's what we're watching:

First look

☝️ Indy's no turn on red ordinance gets its first committee hearing tomorrow.

☝️ A so-called "canine care" measure that would protect the sale of puppies and dogs at pet stores is set for a committee hearing this morning.

While the bill sets state regulations for pet stores, dog breeders and animal rescues, it simultaneously voids all relevant local ordinances, like those passed in Carmel and Indianapolis that prohibit the sale of dogs at retail pet stores.

Of note: An effort to prohibit such ordinances passed the Senate last year, but died in the House.

Making progress

🟢 The fate of IndyGo's Blue Line heads to the Senate floor this week in the form of Freeman's bill to block the use of dedicated lanes for the rapid transit expansion.

The bill passed the Senate last year but failed in the House.

Yes, but: House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) told the IBJ he's open to its passage this year — which would spell doom for the transit project.

Moving fast

✅ A bill to ban AI-generated revenge porn, passed the House unanimously last week and is now set to be taken up by the Senate.

✅ The other "porn bill," Senate Bill 17, has also passed its originating chamber with bipartisan support.

The measure to require age verification to access pornographic websites is now in the House.

Under construction

🚧 Lawmakers' attempt to abolish the economic enhancement district and downtown improvement fee they created for Indianapolis last year was held in committee last week.

But it could be back on the agenda this week for amendments.

Stalled

🔴 A measure critics feared would undermine Indianapolis' efforts to increase supplier diversity in contracts has stalled and been turned into a study of supplier diversity initiatives.