I finally got to check something off my Indy eats bucket list when my husband and I popped up to Butler-Tarkington for a recent Bulldogs basketball game (#GoDawgs).

Where we went: Hoagies and Hops, which serves up authentic Philly hoagies — for real. They get the bread from South Jersey and meat, pickles and chips from Philly and other parts of southeast PA.

What to order: The Vegan Italian "Sausage," which is served on a hot dog bun with Italian seasoning, fried onions and sweet peppers and topped with a house-made spicy sauce.

I can't say for sure, but it tastes a lot like our taste-test favorite Field Roast plant-based sausage — flavorful and delicious.

Don't forget a side of crinkle-cut fries.

What to know: If you go before a game, give yourself plenty of time to wait in line and scope a table — or be prepared to eat in your car in the Hinkle parking lot, like we did.

Pro tip: Go with a friend who can grab beers from the connected Chilly Water Brewing to make the line move a little faster.

Cost: $8, plus $3 for the side of fries.

If you go: 4155 Boulevard Place.