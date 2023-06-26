The best meatless burgers and hot dogs for your grill this summer
In the name of backyard barbecue season, the Axios Indy team got together and tried a variety of meatless burgers and 'dogs, so you know what's worth firing up the grill for this summer.
What we did: We scoured the shelves at Whole Foods, where we knew there'd be a plethora of specialty meat-free options, and Kroger, a more accessible store where the selection wasn't as robust but was surprisingly well-stocked.
- Our top dog and best burger are sold at both stores!
Hot dog results
Best ballpark-style: Field Roast Signature Stadium Dog
- Our take: Looks like a ballpark frank, grills well and has the most authentic taste and texture.
- 💭 Lindsey's thought bubble: I'd eat this as a nonvegetarian.
Best flavor: Field Roast Classic Smoked Frankfurters
- Our take: Great smoky, grilled flavor.
- Yes, but: You have to peel off the plastic casing before you can cook it. Not quite the tossing 'dogs on the grill experience.
Best brat-style: Beyond Sausage Plant-Based Links, Hot Italian Style
- Our take: Super spicy flavor and great meaty texture, tasty enough to get past the odd, lumpy appearance on the grill.
- 💭 James' thought bubble: It's most likely to fake out your meat-eating friends.
Burger results
Best meatless burger: Beyond Burger Plant-Based Patties
- Our take: The Beyond and Impossible burgers are ubiquitous at this point and it's for good reason — they're delicious. It looked, grilled and tasted like a traditional beef burger.
Most "meaty": Dr. Praeger's Perfect Burger
- Our take: This tasty and very convincing burger was similar to the Beyond but cooked up a bit more medium-rare.
- 💭 James' thought bubble: It even leaks some kind of red ooze, fulfilling a deep-seated primal instinct.
Best burger that isn't pretending to be meat: Dr. Praeger's California Veggie Burger
- Our take: Not every vegetarian wants a burger that looks and tastes like meat. If that's you, consider this violently green, but well-seasoned patty that holds up on the grill.
- 💭 Arika's thought bubble: The chunks of carrots and whole peas add a nice texture to something that could have turned mushy.
The other side: We don't recommend either the Lightlife Smart Dogs or Simple Truth Plant-Based Veggie Dogs, which were too mushy and flavorless, or the NoBull Burger, which was disqualified for falling apart on the grill and tasted too lentil-forward.
The bottom line: It's easier than you might think to have a vegetarian-friendly cookout.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.