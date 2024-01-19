UAW workers ratify new contract with Allison Transmission
UAW Local 933 workers who threatened to strike earlier this month will stay on the job after the approval of a new four-year labor agreement with Allison Transmission.
Driving the news: The deal ends months of tension between the Indianapolis auto parts maker and its unionized workers seeking pay increases and the elimination of wage tiers.
- The nearly 1,600 union workers impacted had been working under an expired agreement since Nov. 14.
The big picture: The local deal follows UAW momentum generated in the wake of a major contract win with the Detroit Three automakers following walkouts last fall.
By the numbers: According to Local 933, more than 81.8% of the workers voted in support of the new agreement that went into effect Wednesday.
- The agreement eliminates guarantees that no UAW members are given a starting wage of at least $20 per hour.
What they're saying: In a statement issued to union workers Wednesday, Local 933 Shop Chairperson George Freeman III expressed gratitude for their ability to hold the line.
- "The Shop Committee wishes to extend a big thank you to all our members for their patience, unwavering support and solidarity," he said.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.