UAW Local 933 workers who threatened to strike earlier this month will stay on the job after the approval of a new four-year labor agreement with Allison Transmission.

Driving the news: The deal ends months of tension between the Indianapolis auto parts maker and its unionized workers seeking pay increases and the elimination of wage tiers.

The nearly 1,600 union workers impacted had been working under an expired agreement since Nov. 14.

The big picture: The local deal follows UAW momentum generated in the wake of a major contract win with the Detroit Three automakers following walkouts last fall.

By the numbers: According to Local 933, more than 81.8% of the workers voted in support of the new agreement that went into effect Wednesday.

The agreement eliminates guarantees that no UAW members are given a starting wage of at least $20 per hour.

What they're saying: In a statement issued to union workers Wednesday, Local 933 Shop Chairperson George Freeman III expressed gratitude for their ability to hold the line.