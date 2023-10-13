Factory workers and UAW union members form a picket line outside the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant on Thursday. Photo: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

The president of the United Auto Workers on Friday defended his negotiating approach and said the union is now prepared to expand its historic strike against the Detroit Three automakers at a moment's notice.

Why it matters: The shift in strategy comes as the unprecedented work stoppage nears the one-month mark. About 34,000 UAW members have walked out at six assembly plants and 38 parts distribution facilities run by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Driving the news: UAW President Shawn Fain said Friday on a Facebook Live broadcast that the union is done expanding the strike on a weekly cadence.

"We are prepared at any time to call on more locals to stand up and walk out," he said.

He also defended himself against the suggestion that he's promised too much: "I want to be clear on this point — I didn't raise members' expectations. Our broken economy is what's raising our members' expectations, and our members are right to be angry."

Catch up quick: Fain's comments came after the union on Wednesday surprised Ford by expanding its strike to include the automaker's truck plant in Kentucky, where 8,700 UAW members walked out.

Ford responded Thursday that it won't offer any more economic value to the union.

"We have reached our limit," said Kumar Galhotra, president of the Ford Blue division. "We've actually stretched ourselves to get to this point."

Fain said Thursday that he "found a pathetic irony in that statement."

"You know who's reached their limit? The tens of thousands of Ford workers with no retirement security," he said. "You know who's stretched themselves? The Ford workers who didn't get a single raise for a decade."

The bottom line: "We are looking for only one thing – a deal, a tentative agreement," Fain said, adding that it's time for the automakers to "pony up."