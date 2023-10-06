UAW reports "significant progress" in negotiations with Detroit Three

United Auto Workers on strike at the Stellantis parts distribution center in Plymouth, Minn. Photo: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The United Auto Workers president on Friday reported "significant progress" in contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers and said the union would hold off on expanding its strike for now.

Why it matters: The decision signals that the union and the automakers are moving closer to deals that would put an end to a historic strike that currently involves about 25,000 workers at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Driving the news: UAW President Shawn Fain said Friday that General Motors had agreed — moments before his livestream remarks — to subject all of its EV battery plants to national collective bargaining in a concession he described as monumental for the union's objectives.

Fain said GM made the concession after he threatened to expand the strike to include GM's crucial truck plant in Arlington, Texas.

"We've been told for months that this is impossible. We've been told that the EV future must be a race to the bottom. Now we've called their bluff," he said.

Catch up quick: When the strike began last month, the UAW was demanding wage increases of 40%, traditional pensions, retiree health care and 40 hours of pay for a 32-hour workweek, among other things.

Negotiators have made progress on narrowing the wage gap at all three companies, with each company offering bumps of at least 20%.

Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally this week predicted each side will settle for an increase in the range of 27% to 30%: "Just a question of WHEN they get there."

Zoom in: The UAW is on strike against two Ford plants, two GM factories, one Stellantis plant and all 38 parts distribution facilities at GM and Stellantis.

The automakers say they can't afford what the union is demanding, while the union says the automakers should deliver "record contracts" after reaping "record profits."

The big picture: Among those who say they are familiar with the strike, 83% of Americans believe the automakers "should provide greater fairness in auto worker wages," according to a Harris Poll survey of 2,087 adults conducted Sept. 22-26.

Yes, but: 56% say what the UAW is demanding is unsustainable for the automakers.

