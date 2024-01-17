Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

A nationwide spike in respiratory viruses has also been hitting the Hoosier state.

Why it matters: Even though the CDC says this year's virus season has begun returning to pre-pandemic patterns, the recent spread of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV is still putting a strain on hospital capacity across the country.

The big picture: More than half of states, including Indiana, were reporting "high" or "very high" flu activity as of Jan. 6, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.

Threat level: For the week ending Jan. 6, there were 13 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana, bringing the total number this flu season to 45.

Two of those were children aged 4 and under. One was between the ages of 25-49, eight were in the 50-64 age bracket and 34 deaths were among Hoosiers 65 and up.

Plus: Indiana has reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week.

Flashback: While 2024 has gotten off to a difficult start, Indiana's death toll is tracking better than this time last year.

The first week of 2023 alone saw 33 influenza-associated deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Be smart: There is still time to get a flu or COVID vaccine to keep serious illness and complications at bay.

RSV vaccines for adults 60 and older, and pregnant people, are available for the first time.

Every household can order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: The Mack household has been feeling the full force of the aggressive flu season over the past couple of weeks.