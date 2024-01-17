Indiana records 13 deaths as flu activity remains “high”
A nationwide spike in respiratory viruses has also been hitting the Hoosier state.
Why it matters: Even though the CDC says this year's virus season has begun returning to pre-pandemic patterns, the recent spread of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV is still putting a strain on hospital capacity across the country.
The big picture: More than half of states, including Indiana, were reporting "high" or "very high" flu activity as of Jan. 6, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.
Threat level: For the week ending Jan. 6, there were 13 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana, bringing the total number this flu season to 45.
- Two of those were children aged 4 and under. One was between the ages of 25-49, eight were in the 50-64 age bracket and 34 deaths were among Hoosiers 65 and up.
Plus: Indiana has reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week.
Flashback: While 2024 has gotten off to a difficult start, Indiana's death toll is tracking better than this time last year.
- The first week of 2023 alone saw 33 influenza-associated deaths, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Be smart: There is still time to get a flu or COVID vaccine to keep serious illness and complications at bay.
- RSV vaccines for adults 60 and older, and pregnant people, are available for the first time.
- Every household can order eight free at-home COVID tests from the federal government.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: The Mack household has been feeling the full force of the aggressive flu season over the past couple of weeks.
- My wife is a preschool teacher, meaning we've always got a revolving door of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases to keep track of.
- Odds are as I type this, someone from her school is dealing with some level of new exposure.
