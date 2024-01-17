2 hours ago - News

Indiana records 13 deaths as flu activity remains “high”

Influenza activity levels
A nationwide spike in respiratory viruses has also been hitting the Hoosier state.

Why it matters: Even though the CDC says this year's virus season has begun returning to pre-pandemic patterns, the recent spread of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV is still putting a strain on hospital capacity across the country.

The big picture: More than half of states, including Indiana, were reporting "high" or "very high" flu activity as of Jan. 6, according to the latest CDC data released Friday.

Threat level: For the week ending Jan. 6, there were 13 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana, bringing the total number this flu season to 45.

  • Two of those were children aged 4 and under. One was between the ages of 25-49, eight were in the 50-64 age bracket and 34 deaths were among Hoosiers 65 and up.

Plus: Indiana has reported a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past week.

Flashback: While 2024 has gotten off to a difficult start, Indiana's death toll is tracking better than this time last year.

Be smart: There is still time to get a flu or COVID vaccine to keep serious illness and complications at bay.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: The Mack household has been feeling the full force of the aggressive flu season over the past couple of weeks.

  • My wife is a preschool teacher, meaning we've always got a revolving door of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases to keep track of.
  • Odds are as I type this, someone from her school is dealing with some level of new exposure.
