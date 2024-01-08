A "trifecta of viruses" is hitting the D.C. region hard

Month-long coughs. Super sniffles. Endless Covid cancellations. It seems like everyone is sick — for longer — right now.

Why it matters: Cold and flu season is always higher-risk for infections, but a combination of factors and viruses is making this one seem worse than usual.

Driving the news: A new Covid wave is hitting the U.S. according to health officials who detected high rates of the virus in wastewater.

In addition, a "trifecta of viruses" — Covid, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — is hitting the D.C. region hard, causing strains at area hospitals.

Threat level: JN.1, the dominant new Covid variant, may be more transmissible or better at infecting those who have been vaccinated or previously infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There's no indication of increased severity, even as transmission remains high. National data shows Covid-related deaths and hospitalizations were down in December compared to the previous year.

Zoom in: Hospitalization rates in the DMV rose in December due to Covid, flu, and RSV, according to the Washington Post. Children's National Hospital reported being close to capacity late last month.

Virginia health officials reported the first flu-related child death in the final days of the year. Nearly 7% of all ER visits in the state were flu-related, most involving kids.

What they're saying: "As with all health care providers across the region, Kaiser Permanente is seeing a spike in patients experiencing various respiratory illnesses," Mona Gahunia, an associate medical director and infectious diseases doctor, tells Axios. "The best way we can protect ourselves remains getting the updated COVID-19 and flu vaccinations."

Plus: Stay home if you're sick, wash your hands frequently, and consider masking in crowded places, Gahunia says.

Between the lines: Contributing factors could make this year worse. Holiday travel was at a recent high. Vaccination rates for "the trifecta" are at a concerning low. There are reported cough and cold medicine shortages in the region.

Mask mandates recently returned to hospitals in D.C. and elsewhere, though masking seems far from widespread outside wellness walls.

Yes, but: D.C. libraries still rule and are handing out free Covid tests.