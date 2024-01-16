We're just halfway through Dry January, which means there's still plenty of time to check out Fishers' nonalcoholic bar.

Driving the news: Memento Zero Proof Lounge is mixing up seasonal cocktails and pouring tasting flights — all without serving alcohol.

Why it matters: Memento is the area's first alcohol-free bar as the non-alcoholic drinks movement booms, bringing new NA beverage options to the market and mocktails to most menus.

Quick take: With moody black walls, colorful murals and a large bar at the center of the space, Memento is an entirely alcohol-free environment that still aims to provide the atmosphere of a trendy cocktail bar.

Zoom in: A daytime menu of coffee shop staples transitions to NA craft cocktails, beer and wine at night.

💭 Arika's thought bubble: The spirit flight was a fun introduction to the NA cocktail world, which has moved way beyond the Shirley Temple.

Yes, but: The spirits largely leave something to be desired. Not alcohol, necessarily, but they lacked flavor.

One of my friends said the whiskey tasted like "a little whiskey had been left in a glass with 10 ice cubes and the ice cubes melted."

I thought the tequila tasted the way permanent markers smell.

The gin and rum were our group's favorites for flavor and proximity to "the real thing."

Meanwhile, the cocktail menu had lots of intriguing drinks, though our drinks all leaned on the sweet side.

The bottom line: Memento is a fun environment to try new things — and you never have to worry about how you're getting home.