Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Dry January drives non-alcoholic beverage growth

headshot
an illustration of a glowing gold drink can on a hot pink background

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Dry January and other sober occasions used to mean steering clear of alcohol altogether, but non-alcoholic beverages are rushing in to fill the glass gap.

Driving the news: Non-alcoholic beverage sales increased more than 30% from a year ago to $510 million last year, according to NIQ (formerly Nielsen) data.

  • The category has attracted consumers who desire items that benefit their wellness, are convenient, and represent a premium experience.

State of play: While food and beverage funding was muted last year compared with 2022, there have still been some bets in the non-alcoholic beverage space.

Go deeper