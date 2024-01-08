RH's menu features delicious food, but lacks vegetarian options
The RH showroom and restaurant, which opened at the former Christel DeHaan property in November, has quickly become a popular spot.
Yes, but: If you're a vegetarian, go for lunch, unless you want a meal of side dishes (which, sure, can be fun) or if you're a pescatarian.
- Even the lunch menu is limited for vegetarians, but it's better than dinner, which has no meat-free main dishes.
What we ordered: I recently went with my boyfriend (who is a vegetarian) and we ordered the avocado toast ($14), crispy artichokes ($18), truffled fries ($16), charred heirloom broccolini ($12) and the French omelet ($16).
Quick take: The crispy artichokes were delightful — crispy on the outside but soft and full of flavor on the inside — but not super filling. The dish seems to be supplemented with a few potato slices for that reason.
- My boyfriend loved the broccolini. I am not a broccoli fan and even I enjoyed these.
- The avocado toast was also a hit, with red pickled onion and cilantro on the side and perfectly charred ciabatta bread.
- The herb cheese stuffed inside the fluffy omelette was tasty, but nothing too special.
- If you like truffle, it's probably worth splurging the extra $8 for the truffle fries over the regular fries.
If you go: 10am to 9pm Monday-Sunday. Make reservations here (and prepare to book a couple weeks in advance for a normal dining time).
- Plan extra time to walk around the house. You can get a beverage from the first-floor wine bar for your self-guided tour.
