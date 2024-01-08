RH's menu features delicious food, but lacks vegetarian options

The RH showroom and restaurant, which opened at the former Christel DeHaan property in November, has quickly become a popular spot.

Yes, but: If you're a vegetarian, go for lunch, unless you want a meal of side dishes (which, sure, can be fun) or if you're a pescatarian.

Even the lunch menu is limited for vegetarians, but it's better than dinner, which has no meat-free main dishes.

What we ordered: I recently went with my boyfriend (who is a vegetarian) and we ordered the avocado toast ($14), crispy artichokes ($18), truffled fries ($16), charred heirloom broccolini ($12) and the French omelet ($16).

Quick take: The crispy artichokes were delightful — crispy on the outside but soft and full of flavor on the inside — but not super filling. The dish seems to be supplemented with a few potato slices for that reason.

My boyfriend loved the broccolini. I am not a broccoli fan and even I enjoyed these.

The avocado toast was also a hit, with red pickled onion and cilantro on the side and perfectly charred ciabatta bread.

The herb cheese stuffed inside the fluffy omelette was tasty, but nothing too special.

If you like truffle, it's probably worth splurging the extra $8 for the truffle fries over the regular fries.

Pro tip: Order the crispy artichokes and truffled fries. Photo: Lindsey Erdody/Axios

If you go: 10am to 9pm Monday-Sunday. Make reservations here (and prepare to book a couple weeks in advance for a normal dining time).