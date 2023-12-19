Indiana sees holiday COVID-19 surge

Data: CDC; Note: Data for the two most recent weeks may be incomplete due to delays in reporting; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Indiana is a COVID-19 hot spot as we head into the holiday travel season.

Why it matters: While many Americans have some combination of natural and vaccine-induced immunity, COVID still makes people sick and forces them to miss school, work and holiday activities.

Driving the news: As of early December, Indiana was among 22 states with "very high" COVID wastewater levels as defined by the CDC, which compares current rates to baseline measurements at sites nationwide.

Many states with "very high" levels are concentrated in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.

Of note: Wastewater analysis is one of the best methods for tracking the spread of COVID these days, given how few people are testing and how few of those results are reported to local or state health officials.

Data: CDC; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Threat level: COVID remains a potentially fatal disease for vulnerable groups, especially the elderly and immunocompromised.

There have been nearly 67,200 deaths nationwide related to COVID so far this year, per provisional CDC data. That's down significantly from approximately 246,200 last year and 463,300 in 2021, but still a considerable toll.

Plus: Some evidence suggests multiple exposures can have a cumulative negative effect, though research here remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, the CDC recently sounded the alarm on low levels of COVID, flu and RSV vaccinations so far this winter.

Only about 11% of Indiana residents have received the most recent COVID booster, the lowest rate among neighboring states, per the CDC.

💭 My thought bubble: COVID entered my house two weeks ago via my daughter's day care, where at least half her class was infected.