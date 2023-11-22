Nursing home vaccination rates are low as COVID cases rise

Data: CDC; Note: Up-to-date includes those who received a 2023-2024 updated vaccine or a bivalent vaccine in the past two months; Map: Deena Zaidi/Axios Visual Only about 17% of nursing home residents and 2% of staff are up to date on their COVID-19 shots as cases rise across the country and health officials prepare for another seasonal tripledemic of respiratory diseases. The big picture: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show takeup of the updated vaccine is lagging in the high-risk setting and could reflect the troubled rollout of updated shots that slowed distribution to long-term care facilities.

The Biden administration also lifted a vaccine mandate for health workers and other requirements with the end of the public health emergency.

That's left some of the most vulnerable Americans unprotected against the most common strains of the virus in circulation.

By the numbers: Arizona's nursing homes had the lowest rate of residents who were up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations at 6.2%. Meanwhile, South Dakota had the highest rate at 47%, followed by North Dakota at 43%.

Only four states — the Dakotas, Alaska and Hawai'i — had more than 30% of residents with updated shots.

Catch up quick: The pandemic showed how nursing homes can quickly become overwhelmed by the spread of this virus. Hundreds of thousands of residents and staff died during the pandemic.

The updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine was designed to protect against Omicron XBB.1.5 and helps prevent severe illness from strains that are descended from it.

Our thought bubble: Nursing homes can be a harbinger of things to come for the general population. And with the federal government taking a more diminished role in the pandemic response, it will largely be up to facility operators to boost vaccination rates and control the spread of infections.