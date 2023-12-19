Gary, Indiana, namesake U.S. Steel to sell
Japan's Nippon Steel on Monday announced it will buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion.
Why it matters: U.S. Steel's rise and fall has carried (and dragged) Indiana for more than a century, with the decline of Rust Belt manufacturing leaving industrial ruins.
Flashback: U.S. Steel built Gary, Indiana, in the early 1900s, propelling it to a city of nearly 180,000 people in 1960.
- Gary is named after Elbert Gary, a co-founder and longtime chairman of U.S. Steel.
- The company has laid off nearly 30,000 employees in Gary since the 1970s, while the city's population has fallen to 68,000.
- Gary Works remains U.S. Steel's largest plant, with more than 4,000 workers, per the company.
Of note: Along with Gary, other U.S. Steel co-founders included Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and Charles M. Schwab.
The big picture: One of America's most iconic companies will be owned by a foreign entity, despite domestic interest earlier this year.
Details: The $55-per-share offer represents around a 40% premium to where Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel shares ended trading on Friday.
- It's also substantially higher than the rebuffed bids from American rivals Cleveland Cliffs and Esmark.
What's next: Nippon says it will honor all of U.S. Steel's existing labor union agreements.
- The deal will require regulatory approvals.
