Gary, Indiana, namesake U.S. Steel to sell

A sign warning against trespassing is posted on a fence that surrounds U.S. Steel's Gary Works facility. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Japan's Nippon Steel on Monday announced it will buy U.S. Steel for $14.9 billion.

Why it matters: U.S. Steel's rise and fall has carried (and dragged) Indiana for more than a century, with the decline of Rust Belt manufacturing leaving industrial ruins.

Flashback: U.S. Steel built Gary, Indiana, in the early 1900s, propelling it to a city of nearly 180,000 people in 1960.

Gary is named after Elbert Gary, a co-founder and longtime chairman of U.S. Steel.

The company has laid off nearly 30,000 employees in Gary since the 1970s, while the city's population has fallen to 68,000.

Gary Works remains U.S. Steel's largest plant, with more than 4,000 workers, per the company.

Of note: Along with Gary, other U.S. Steel co-founders included Andrew Carnegie, J.P. Morgan and Charles M. Schwab.

The big picture: One of America's most iconic companies will be owned by a foreign entity, despite domestic interest earlier this year.

Details: The $55-per-share offer represents around a 40% premium to where Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel shares ended trading on Friday.

It's also substantially higher than the rebuffed bids from American rivals Cleveland Cliffs and Esmark.

What's next: Nippon says it will honor all of U.S. Steel's existing labor union agreements.