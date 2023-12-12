Dec 12, 2023 - Food and Drink
Bier Brewery creates special Christkindlmarkt beer
A German-style holiday market wouldn't be complete without beer and Carmel's Christkindlmarkt is no exception.
- There's a German-style beer for everyone, including a non-alcoholic cranberry and cinnamon drink.
- Plus: Local craft beer maker Bier Brewery has five of their brews on the menu, including one you can only get at the market.
Brew of the week: Christkindlmarkt, 5.8% ABV, 12 IBU
- A German-style roggenbier, it's akin to a dunkelweizen but made with rye.
- A little sweet, a little spicy and not too heavy, Bier says it has notes of banana bread, pumpernickel and clove.
Pro tip: If you're looking for something hot, nearly a dozen varieties of glühwein (and one glühbier) are on tap.
- If you're not familiar and missed my take on it a few weeks ago the TLDR is 10/10.
- The commemorative boot-shaped mug is the best $6 I've spent all year.
