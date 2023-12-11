I have a confession: I had never been to Carmel's Christkindlmarkt … until this weekend.

Not only is it ripped right from the scenes of a Hallmark Christmas movie, it turns out that the Christkindlmarkt is a smorgasbord of meat-free food — as long as you like cheese. Lots of cheese.

What to order: Raclette, obvi. The tradition of scraping melted alpine cheese off a large wheel is infamous at the German-inspired Christkindlmarkt.

Wurst is big too, but they're not offering a meat-free version of that (yet, ahem).

With the raclette, you've got a few options. The most popular version is served on a toasted baguette.

Yes, but: When we went, the line at the Alpenlodge — where the melted cheese is served over boiled potatoes, rather than bread — was a fraction of that at the Raclette Chalet. Hot cheese over seasoned potatoes, what's not to love?

Cost: $15.

Meanwhile, the potato pancakes (with sour cream or applesauce) are another solid option. They were studded with garlic and onions and more flavorful than they looked.

Other vegetarian options include a cheese dumpling soup, sweet or cheese-filled crepes and soft pretzel with, what else, cheese (or mustard).

If you go: Open 4-9pm Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 9pm Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 8pm Sundays.