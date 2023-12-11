Dec 11, 2023 - News

Amtrak's fantasy map gets real for Indianapolis

headshot
Passengers walk away from an Amtrak train inside Union Station in Chicago.

The Biden administration is investing in passenger train expansions that could make it easier to travel from Indianapolis to Chicago's Union Station. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Indianapolis is inching toward functional train service to neighboring cities for the first time in decades.

Driving the news: The Federal Railroad Administration has awarded sweeping grants to study expanded — and improved — Amtrak service to cities across the U.S., including Indianapolis.

State of play: The money could result in an expansion of Amtrak's Cardinal line, the only current train between Chicago and Indianapolis, from three days a week to daily.

  • Plus: New service between Louisville and Chicago could connect Indianapolis to Louisville for the first time since the early 2000s.

Flashback: Amtrak discontinued the Hoosier State line between Indianapolis and Chicago in 2019 after Indiana cut funding for it.

Between the lines: The Indianapolis-Chicago route takes at least five hours — and often longer — because freight trains enjoy priority access to the tracks.

  • The slow service made train travel uncompetitive and helped doom the Hoosier State line.

What's happening: Amtrak, the Indiana Department of Transportation and the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency each received $500,000 grants to determine how to make these projects work.

  • The INDOT grant tasks Indiana with finding ways to speed up travel, which could make the Indianapolis-Chicago route more appealing and financially viable.

💭 My thought bubble: Faster travel times are crucial.

  • I'm a big train guy. I use subways and light rail when I travel and I love using commuter lines on the East Coast.
  • I've never taken a train between Indianapolis and Chicago because the unpredictable timing makes it infeasible to me even as a novelty trip.

Reality check: These grants mark the beginning of a yearslong planning process with no specific timeline.

Yes, but: The money is a sign of tangible progress — much more so than when Amtrak released an aspirational map in 2021 that was derided as fan fiction for train lovers.

The bottom line: It's no sure thing that Indianapolis will get practical passenger train service, but the prospects are brighter than they've been in years.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Indianapolis stories

No stories could be found

Indianapolispostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more