The Bananas are known for their on-field antics. Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Attention sports fans and "potassium enthusiasts:" The wackiest baseball team in America is coming back to Victory Field next summer — this time for three consecutive dates in June.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation.

This past summer's two sold-out games were the biggest crowds in Savannah Bananas history.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.

They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets, with those chosen alerted about two months before the games.

Three games are scheduled for June 27-29, 2024.

Of note: Indians season ticket and mini-plan holders will receive presale access to Bananas tickets.