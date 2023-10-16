Share on email (opens in new window)

While state and local officials last week celebrated the arrival of a second electric vehicle battery plant in Kokomo, the jobs it will create are at the center of the United Auto Workers' fight with Detroit's Big Three automakers.

Driving the news: Automaker Stellantis and battery manufacturer Samsung SDI said they'll invest $3.2 billion to build the second plant, creating up to 1,400 jobs.

The partners' first facility — also intended to create 1,400 jobs in Kokomo — is under construction and slated to start production in 2025.

Yes, but: The thousands of jobs forecasted for those two facilities are not part of the UAW.

"The battery plant that's going up there is great for this community," said Garry Quirk, president of UAW Local 685 in Kokomo, at a rally last month. "However, that's got to be under the UAW umbrella. If we don't make that under the UAW umbrella, we have no place to go."

Catch up fast: The UAW has been striking Ford, GM and Stellantis for more than a month.

While pay, hours and benefits are the headlines in contract negotiations, the auto industry's transition to EVs is also a major sticking point.

As the companies make more EVs, jobs will transition out of manufacturing facilities where traditional combustion engines are made — like those in Kokomo that are part of the UAW master agreement — and into battery plants.

Zoom in: More than 13,000 Hoosiers work in UAW plants.

Stellantis employs more than 7,000 people in Indiana between five plants in Kokomo and Tipton.

GM employs more than 6,000 Hoosiers at five facilities — most of them at their Fort Wayne assembly plant in Roanoke.

What they're saying: Workers at the Kokomo plants criticized state and local officials for handing out record-setting incentives packages with millions of dollars in tax credits, training grants and performance payments to land the EV projects.

"It's at my back door," said Dave Willis, president of UAW Local 1166, teeth gritted with anger during last month's rally. "And it's not under the master agreement."

Willis said no one with the UAW was informed about the first plant until the night before the public announcement, a move he said was "wrong."

"Those are 1,400 subpar-paying jobs," he said.

The latest: Earlier this month, GM agreed to unionize EV battery plants — a big win for the UAW.