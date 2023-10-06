John Cena makes WWE return amid Hollywood strikes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kids love John Cena and adults love to hate him. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

You can see John Cena — for the first time in a long time, and possibly for the final time in Indianapolis.

Driving the news: Cena is returning to his pro wrestling roots for a match at WWE's Fastlane show Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cena is teaming with rising star LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, members of the Bloodline faction led by Roman Reigns.

Why it matters: Now that Cena is one of Hollywood's top-grossing stars, the 16-time world champion rarely appears in a wrestling ring.

By the numbers: Cena has wrestled just six matches on television and pay-per-view shows since 2019, per Cagematch, a wrestling database.

Between the lines: Cena's Indianapolis date is a fluke borne of the Hollywood writers and actors strikes, which shut down film production and left Cena with time to make a surprising WWE return.

The Writers Guild of America recently reached a new contract agreement, but the actors strike continues, putting an indefinite timeline on Cena's wrestling run.

💭 James' thought bubble: As an adult wrestling nerd, I've never been a big Cena fan.

His neon merch, his silly "you can't see me" catchphrase and his overwrought good-guy vibes appeal mostly to children, while his nauseating loyalty to WWE, wrestling's most sanitized corporate brand, makes him decidedly uncool.

But he's one of the hardest workers in entertainment and his decade-long switch to acting has made it easier to appreciate his status as (maybe) the greatest wrestler of all time.

John Cena holds Austin Theory on his shoulders during a match at WrestleMania. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Meanwhile, there are other fun-looking matches at Fastlane, including:

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a last-man-standing match for the world heavyweight championship.

IYO SKY, Asuka and Charlotte Flair face off in a three-way match for the women's championship.

Of note: Wrestling is scripted and the winners are predetermined.

Yes, but: It also provides some of the greatest artistic live performances you'll ever see.

Details: Tickets for Fastlane are still available.

It starts at 7:30pm and airs on Peacock at 8pm.

The bottom line: Indianapolis is getting one of the most notable wrestling shows of the year featuring one of the world's biggest stars.