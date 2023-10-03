Victoria Spartz has talked about quitting Congress since Day 1
U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) on Monday said she "will consider resigning" unless Congress commits to studying ways to reduce the debt and deficit.
Driving the news: "I cannot save this Republic alone," Spartz said while calling for the creation of a debt commission, her latest in a series of eyebrow-raising remarks in recent weeks.
- Spartz compared the U.S. government to the Soviet KGB and downplayed the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
- She called House Speaker Kevin McCarthy a "weak speaker" and complained about being part of "another worthless Congress."
Why it matters: Spartz's phrasing leaves room for reconsideration, yet follows a pattern in which she has discussed walking away from representing Indiana's 5th District since before she took office.
Flashback: Spartz mused about life after Congress during her first official day as representative-elect on Nov. 4, 2020.
- "I have other things I can do in life," Spartz said at the time. "I still plan to be a Ph.D. someday."
- "I'll stay (in Congress) for some time. ... I don't want to promise anything."
The big picture: Spartz announced Feb. 3 — some three months after winning re-election in 2022 — she would not run for any office next year.
The bottom line: Spartz is definitely walking away, maybe sooner rather than later.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.