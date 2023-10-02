Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The share of new moms in the Indianapolis area participating in the workforce — higher than the national average — is particularly at risk with an impending child care affordability crisis.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — often slowing their career and earnings growth and contributing to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: 71.3% of Indy women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022, per the latest American Community Survey data.

That's compared to 71.5% in 2021, and 63.9% in 2010.

The big picture: Nationally, the percentage of women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce reached a decade-plus high last year, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

66.6% of U.S. women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022.

That's compared to 66.5% in 2021, and 61.6% in 2010.

Driving the news: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers, Axios' Emily Peck has reported.

In fact, the workplace gender gap is at a record low.

That's true for new dads, too — but women tend to bear the brunt of work/life priority changes brought on by parenthood.

Between the lines: One complicating factor is the skyrocketing cost of child care, which is driven in part by a lack of supply and low caretaker pay.

As care gets more expensive, more and more families are put in the difficult position of deciding whether it makes sense for both parents to work, or for one to stay home and watch the kids.

Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they likely make less to begin with.

What we're watching: Whether the loss of federal funding for child care facilities reverses the trend of more moms in the workforce.