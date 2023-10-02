Hundreds of Indiana child care centers at risk of closing

Indiana is teetering on the edge of a "child care cliff" after pandemic-era federal relief funding for the industry ran out over the weekend.

Driving the news: Without intervention, nearly 50,000 Hoosier children are expected to lose child care, according to an analysis by the Century Foundation.

The national think tank estimates more than 1,000 Indiana child care programs could close.

Why it matters: Hoosier families stand to lose more than $100 million in earnings as a result of being forced to cut work hours or leave the workforce, and employers could lose even more from employee productivity, according to the report.

The big picture: Indiana has already a gap in capacity.

There are more than 500,000 Hoosier children age 5 and under, according to Early Learning Indiana, and two-thirds of them need child care so their parents can work.

40% of those kids live in a child care desert, where there are only enough seats for one-third of them.

Plus: Child care is already expensive, and the loss of federal funding for providers could make it more so.

In Marion County, the average cost of full-time child care is more than $10,000 a year, according to Early Learning Indiana.

By the numbers: According to Brighter Futures Indiana, more than 3,300 Hoosier child care programs received stabilization grants through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 and 2022, totaling more than $540 million in assistance.

More than $132 million went to providers in Marion County.

Nearly $50 million went to Hamilton County providers.

Reality check: The federal funding amounted to a $24 billion Band-Aid patched over an industry that's long struggled across the nation.

What's next: If the dire forecasts prove true, millions of parents — particularly mothers — are going to be left with some hard choices.