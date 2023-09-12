Electrolyte powders are popular in Indy, but not proven

Data: NIQ; Note: Includes sales of powdered drink enhancers that list electrolytes on the packaging from grocery, mass merchandise and drug stores in the US; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electrolyte supplements have become a shockingly big market in the Indianapolis metro area, even though they're supported by limited scientific evidence.

Why it matters: Although influencers and marketers consider electrolyte powders hydration hacks, doctors say that regularly drinking them instead of plain water can be a waste of money.

By the numbers: Nearly triple the number of electrolyte powders have sold in Indianapolis in the past 12 months compared to 2019 sales, according to consumer research company NIQ.

Electrolyte powder sales have also doubled nationally in recent years, Axios' Carly Mallenbaum reports.

Zoom in: Indy consumers bought about 695,000 units of electrolyte powders between July 2022 and July 2023.

Even if you've never bought products like LMNT, Liquid IV, Sqwincher or DripDrop, you've probably seen their products online, in Stop & Shop or even in a recent wedding welcome bag.

What they're saying: "Eat a handful of berries or a handful of mixed nuts ... and save your money," says Mark Loafman, chair of family medicine at Cook County Health in Illinois.

"The truth of the matter is the Western diet has enough electrolytes in it [as is]," with an average of more than 3 grams of sodium daily, says Grant Lipman, emergency medicine physician at Washington Hospital Healthcare and founder of GOES Health.

One reason it might feel as though electrolyte drinks are effective: the placebo effect.

Between the lines: When you exercise you lose electrolytes like sodium, and your body can help replace some of that as long as you stay adequately hydrated.

Yes, but: Sometimes it might make sense to reach for an electrolyte drink.

You might use a sports drink mix because it's easily available and tastes good.

When it comes to plain water, "I just don't have a great palate for it," Lipman says.

And if you're hungover and vomiting, "there's a lot of anecdotal evidence" that sipping an electrolyte drink with a little sugar in it can help, according to Loafman.