The future of office space in downtown Indy

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed mixed-use amenities to the top of employers' priority list when investing in downtown Indianapolis office space.

Driving the news: Of the major new developments and redevelopments underway, many have recognized that employers "need to use their real estate in a magnetic way, not in a mandate way," commercial brokerage JLL's senior managing director Matt Waggoner told Axios.

Post-pandemic, employers are being forced to consider the "value" of the office as "something that gives the employees not just a literal place to work but something that's actually improving their life," he said.

Why it matters: Getting more employees to return to downtown office spaces is key to the area's economic success, as they also shop, eat and pay for services there.

Zoom in: The massive mixed-use Bottleworks District, for example, is "the hottest development in the city," Waggoner said. More than 90% of the office space in the second phase, which is under construction, is already committed to three tenants.

The Stutz building's redevelopment is nearly completed and will feature new retail, food and fitness options.

Eleven Park, the planned neighborhood and future home of Indy Eleven will include apartments, office space and retail.

And some existing office towers — including the Salesforce Tower and the Capital Center — have invested in renovations that also added amenities for workers, Waggoner said.

Zoom out: The trend is clear beyond downtown too, he said, in places like Fishers' Nickel Plate District, Keystone at the Crossing and Midtown Carmel, which is at a 0% vacancy rate.

It's also true nationally. CBRE told Axios' Erica Pandey that employers are adding amenities to make workers' time in the office worthwhile. Across the country, 58% were building auditoriums, 31% offered outdoor spaces, and 69% had onsite baristas or coffee shops.

Reality check: Downtown activity still lags far below pre-pandemic levels.

"I think it'd be hard for anybody who says there's a clear path to recovery, because there's not any absolute data that would suggest that," Waggoner said.

Yes, but: "It's not anywhere near hopeless … we need people to continue to remember why they like coming downtown in the first place," he added.

By the numbers: The Indy area's total office vacancy rate is at 21%, which is higher than last year. However, 2023 data has shown some signs of life in downtown's net absorption rate — a key metric measuring newly occupied offices, minus new vacancies.

As of May, downtown saw just about 40% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels of foot traffic — among the lowest among major metros in the country — based on mobile phone activity analyzed by the University of Toronto.

What he's saying: Despite the lagging recovery so far, Indianapolis real estate agent Tim Birky is optimistic about downtown. He cites other investments like IU Health's new downtown campus.

"With the amount of development happening downtown right now, it surely is going to get better."

What we're watching: Mayor Joe Hogsett has made downtown's resiliency a priority and earlier this summer closed a portion of Monument Circle to add new green space.