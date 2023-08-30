A way to sustainably shop in Indy
Hey, it's Lindsey, with a fun, sustainable suggestion for how to refresh your closet without breaking the bank.
Driving the news: Organized clothing swaps are spreading across the country as free ways to update wardrobes and minimize waste, and a new group dedicated to the trend has been hosting events around Indy all year.
The big picture: The secondhand market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2027 — up from $39 billion in 2022 — and is growing nine times faster than the wider retail clothing sector, according to a report from the retail analytics firm GlobalData and the online thrift store ThredUp.
Zoom in: Hannah Searcey, who says she's always been passionate about sustainable fashion, started Indy Swaps after learning about a clothing swap in Austin.
- "I was like, 'Oh my gosh this is so cool! I wish there was something like this around here,'" she said.
- She told a couple of friends about her idea, posted about it on TikTok and word spread rapidly. About 60-70 people came to the first event in January at Helm Coffee in Garfield Park.
How it works: Attendees bring up to 10 items of clothing and drop off their items to volunteers, who quickly sort the goods by style and size.
- Shoppers search through items as volunteers constantly replenish tables and racks with more pieces.
- The rule is you can take as many items as you bring.
The intrigue: Any clothes leftover are donated to nonprofits.
- So far, Indy Swaps has given to organizations including The Julian Center, Exodus Refugee Immigration and Westminster Neighborhood Services.
- "We always try to make sure we're working with a nonprofit that's going to utilize [the clothes] in the best way possible," Searcey said.
State of play: Indy Swaps has had five events — all in partnership with local businesses to use their space — and the latest swap in July attracted the biggest turnout yet with more than 100 people.
My experience: I was among the crowd at the July swap in Broad Ripple. I donated seven clothing items, and I left with seven items.
- I loved the no-risk, high-reward feeling as I shopped. If I liked an item and thought it would fit, I tossed it in my bag.
- The skirt, shorts and dress I walked away with sadly did not fit (unfortunately, no dressing rooms!), but I passed the dress along to my sister. Meanwhile, three tops and a pair of athletic pants are new additions to my closet.
What's next: Searcey said she's considering doing specialized events for specific groups, such as a plus-sized swap.
- Details for upcoming swaps will be posted on the organization's Instagram.
