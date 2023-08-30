A way to sustainably shop in Indy

Hey, it's Lindsey, with a fun, sustainable suggestion for how to refresh your closet without breaking the bank.

Driving the news: Organized clothing swaps are spreading across the country as free ways to update wardrobes and minimize waste, and a new group dedicated to the trend has been hosting events around Indy all year.

The big picture: The secondhand market is projected to reach $70 billion by 2027 — up from $39 billion in 2022 — and is growing nine times faster than the wider retail clothing sector, according to a report from the retail analytics firm GlobalData and the online thrift store ThredUp.

Zoom in: Hannah Searcey, who says she's always been passionate about sustainable fashion, started Indy Swaps after learning about a clothing swap in Austin.

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh this is so cool! I wish there was something like this around here,'" she said.

She told a couple of friends about her idea, posted about it on TikTok and word spread rapidly. About 60-70 people came to the first event in January at Helm Coffee in Garfield Park.

How it works: Attendees bring up to 10 items of clothing and drop off their items to volunteers, who quickly sort the goods by style and size.

Shoppers search through items as volunteers constantly replenish tables and racks with more pieces.

The rule is you can take as many items as you bring.

The intrigue: Any clothes leftover are donated to nonprofits.

So far, Indy Swaps has given to organizations including The Julian Center, Exodus Refugee Immigration and Westminster Neighborhood Services.

"We always try to make sure we're working with a nonprofit that's going to utilize [the clothes] in the best way possible," Searcey said.

State of play: Indy Swaps has had five events — all in partnership with local businesses to use their space — and the latest swap in July attracted the biggest turnout yet with more than 100 people.

My experience: I was among the crowd at the July swap in Broad Ripple. I donated seven clothing items, and I left with seven items.

I loved the no-risk, high-reward feeling as I shopped. If I liked an item and thought it would fit, I tossed it in my bag.

The skirt, shorts and dress I walked away with sadly did not fit (unfortunately, no dressing rooms!), but I passed the dress along to my sister. Meanwhile, three tops and a pair of athletic pants are new additions to my closet.

What's next: Searcey said she's considering doing specialized events for specific groups, such as a plus-sized swap.