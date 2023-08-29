Indianapolis International Airport breaks traffic records

Indianapolis International Airport is off to a great year.

The airport reported last week that it saw its best passenger traffic in the first half of 2023 than in the first six months of any other year to date.

Driving the news: More than 4.7 million people traveled through the airport between January and June 2023.

Enplanements were up 11.5% so far, outpacing Indy's peer Midwest airports.

Why it matters: The data confirms that travel has rebounded from the pandemic.

What they're saying: "Guests are flying in from all around the world to attend major conventions and sporting events in Indy, like FDIC International, JAMFest Cheer Super Nationals and the Indy 500," said Marsha Wurster, IAA senior director of commercial enterprise.

Between the lines: So far in 2023 the airport added five new or reinstated nonstop flights, including to Orlando, San Diego and Raleigh-Durham.

Wurster said the airport's top priority is recruiting more nonstop transatlantic flights to Europe.

What we're watching: Airport officials told the Indianapolis Star they're gearing up for even higher volumes next year with a series of high-profile events including the NBA All-Star game in February, the USA Swimming Olympic Trials in June and Taylor Swift's three-night stop in Indy in November.