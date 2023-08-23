Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

COVID-19 hospitalization rates across Indiana rose nearly 40% between June and July amid signs of a late summer wave sweeping the country.

The big picture: The average COVID hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the CDC.

A new variant, EG.5, is now the dominant form in the U.S., according to CDC estimates — though it's unclear if it's directly responsible for the rising numbers.

Why it matters: Simply put, our guard is down.

Many of us put COVID in our rearview mirrors, leaving us both mentally and practically ill-prepared for another wave.

Zoom in: Indiana Department of Health COVID wastewater testing data shows 2,185 cases the week of Aug. 7 — up from 557 the week of June 26.

Reality check: That's still significantly lower than the weekly high of more than 100,000 cases in January 2022.

And the state's hospitalizations are down nearly 90% from July 2022.

Data: CDC; Note: Change in average weekly rate at a sample of 6,000 hospitals from June 4 to July 1 and July 2-29, 2023; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Of note: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations also remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

Be smart: With so little testing happening these days compared to the height of the pandemic, hospitalization rates are now one of the best proxies for estimating broader viral spread.

Yes, but: Hospitalizations aren't a perfect metric.

Because older people are more vulnerable to severe COVID, for example, hospitalization rates are likely to be higher in states or communities with older populations.

Hospitalization rates are also a lagging indicator — it takes time for infected people to become sick, and more time still for them to become sick enough to require hospitalization.

Zoom out: Hospitalization rates are rising the fastest in Mississippi (+73% month over month), Alabama (+66%) and Louisiana (+66%).

Yet they're down in Michigan (-32%), Vermont (-31%) and Rhode Island (-31%).

The latest: This uptick comes at a less-than-ideal time with regard to booster availability.

A newly updated booster is due out this fall. While it wasn't specifically designed with EG.5 in mind, it will likely offer at least some protection, experts told NBC News.

Those behind on their shots need to decide whether it makes sense to wait for the updated booster or beef up their protection now in the face of this uptick.

Only 14% of Hoosiers are up-to-date on COVID shots, per the state Department of Health.

The bottom line: There's no sign we're headed for anything like the waves of the peak pandemic era.