Brad Chambers makes gubernatorial bid official

Photo: Courtesy of Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Brad Chambers is officially in the governor's race.

Driving the news: Chambers, the former secretary of commerce, announced his bid for the 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination Thursday.

  • Chambers started political rumors swirling in mid-July when he announced he'd leave his post in Gov. Eric Holcomb's Cabinet and step down as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Catch up fast: Chambers is the founder, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos., a commercial real estate firm.

  • He's led the company since 1984.
  • He served two years at the helm of the IEDC, a powerful quasi-public agency charged with leading the state's economic development efforts.

State of play: Chambers is the fifth serious Republican candidate to enter the race.

  • He faces Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and businessman Eric Doden.
  • It's expected to be the most expensive governor's race in state history.




