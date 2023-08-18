2 hours ago - Politics
Brad Chambers makes gubernatorial bid official
Brad Chambers is officially in the governor's race.
Driving the news: Chambers, the former secretary of commerce, announced his bid for the 2024 GOP gubernatorial nomination Thursday.
- Chambers started political rumors swirling in mid-July when he announced he'd leave his post in Gov. Eric Holcomb's Cabinet and step down as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
Catch up fast: Chambers is the founder, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos., a commercial real estate firm.
- He's led the company since 1984.
- He served two years at the helm of the IEDC, a powerful quasi-public agency charged with leading the state's economic development efforts.
State of play: Chambers is the fifth serious Republican candidate to enter the race.
- He faces Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and businessman Eric Doden.
- It's expected to be the most expensive governor's race in state history.
