Brad Chambers is stepping down as commerce secretary and leader of the IEDC next month. Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Indiana needs a new commerce secretary.

Driving the news: Brad Chambers announced Monday he's stepping down as secretary of commerce and leader of the powerful Indiana Economic Development Corp. next month.

Chambers has fulfilled his two-year commitment to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who appointed him in July 2021.

Why it matters: A quasi-public agency, the IEDC is charged with leading the state's economic development efforts.

It's not governed by the same transparency rules as other public agencies, but manages hundreds of millions of public dollars and credits itself with landing more than $20 billion in private investment last year.

Catch up fast: Chambers is the founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos., a commercial real estate firm.

He's led the company since 1984.

Between the lines: Chambers, a Republican, is rumored to be considering joining the already-crowded 2024 race for governor.

Former state Attorney General Curtis Hill announced his candidacy last week, becoming the fourth Republican to jump in.

Chambers didn't respond to a request for comment.

The intrigue: Chambers could have a hard time establishing his own lane in the field that already has one Holcomb administration official — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — and two wealthy businessmen — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Eric Doden.

What's next: Holcomb said he will appoint the next leader of the IEDC after Chambers steps down Aug. 6.