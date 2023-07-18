57 mins ago - Politics

Political rumors swirl as Chambers steps down

Arika Herron
A man in a suit jacket standing against a desk.

Brad Chambers is stepping down as commerce secretary and leader of the IEDC next month. Photo: Courtesy of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Indiana needs a new commerce secretary.

Driving the news: Brad Chambers announced Monday he's stepping down as secretary of commerce and leader of the powerful Indiana Economic Development Corp. next month.

Why it matters: A quasi-public agency, the IEDC is charged with leading the state's economic development efforts.

  • It's not governed by the same transparency rules as other public agencies, but manages hundreds of millions of public dollars and credits itself with landing more than $20 billion in private investment last year.

Catch up fast: Chambers is the founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos., a commercial real estate firm.

  • He's led the company since 1984.

Between the lines: Chambers, a Republican, is rumored to be considering joining the already-crowded 2024 race for governor.

  • Former state Attorney General Curtis Hill announced his candidacy last week, becoming the fourth Republican to jump in.
  • Chambers didn't respond to a request for comment.

The intrigue: Chambers could have a hard time establishing his own lane in the field that already has one Holcomb administration official — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — and two wealthy businessmen — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Eric Doden.

What's next: Holcomb said he will appoint the next leader of the IEDC after Chambers steps down Aug. 6.

