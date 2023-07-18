Political rumors swirl as Chambers steps down
Indiana needs a new commerce secretary.
Driving the news: Brad Chambers announced Monday he's stepping down as secretary of commerce and leader of the powerful Indiana Economic Development Corp. next month.
- Chambers has fulfilled his two-year commitment to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who appointed him in July 2021.
Why it matters: A quasi-public agency, the IEDC is charged with leading the state's economic development efforts.
- It's not governed by the same transparency rules as other public agencies, but manages hundreds of millions of public dollars and credits itself with landing more than $20 billion in private investment last year.
Catch up fast: Chambers is the founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Buckingham Cos., a commercial real estate firm.
- He's led the company since 1984.
Between the lines: Chambers, a Republican, is rumored to be considering joining the already-crowded 2024 race for governor.
- Former state Attorney General Curtis Hill announced his candidacy last week, becoming the fourth Republican to jump in.
- Chambers didn't respond to a request for comment.
The intrigue: Chambers could have a hard time establishing his own lane in the field that already has one Holcomb administration official — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch — and two wealthy businessmen — U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Eric Doden.
What's next: Holcomb said he will appoint the next leader of the IEDC after Chambers steps down Aug. 6.
More Indianapolis stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Indianapolis.