Dairy Queen reigns in Indianapolis

Data: Yelp, Axios research; Note: Includes stores categorized as "ice cream" on Yelp that have reviews. Counties with ties are awarded to the more nationally-popular chain; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

​​Dairy Queen is the most common ice cream chain across the Indianapolis metro area, with Culver's and Freddy's Frozen Custard as runners-up.

By the numbers: There are 68 Dairy Queens, followed by 29 Culver's and eight Freddy's, according to a new Axios analysis of Yelp data.

The big picture: Dairy Queen is king of the country — it's the most dominant chain in nearly 75% of U.S. counties, suggesting people really like their Blizzards.

James' thought bubble: Dairy Queen is ubiquitous because it's good — and, even though it's a giant chain, the franchisees usually are moms and pops just like the smaller shop owners.

I got my first job at a Dairy Queen making $3.45 an hour (somehow legal in Michigan at the time). I know all the insider secrets and still like it.

Reality check: Just because one particular chain is the most dominant in a given area doesn't necessarily make it the best.

And local institutions that only have one or a handful of shops won't crack this kind of ranking.

