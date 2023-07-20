She's everything. He's just the inventor of the atomic bomb.

Driving the news: Starting tomorrow, you can watch a pink-laden Barbie venture into the real world — or moody atomic bomb creator Oppenheimer usher in a new world.

You could also join the masses in making this a unique double-feature event. The films have the potential to be big box-office hits, with "Barbie," in particular, opening to rave reviews.

The intrigue: Movie buffs are hyped about these two disparate movies releasing at the same time and are arguing about the order in which to watch them — darkness first and then a palette cleanser? Or the other way around?

State of play: Excitement for the films has spread all over the internet, spurring endless memes, "Barbiecore" fashion and plenty of local venues are getting in on the action.

🎥 Catch the double feature at Kan-Kan Cinema starting tomorrow.

Tickets for each movie are $11.

The independent theater and restaurant's special screening and pink carpet fundraiser is, sadly, sold out.

🚘 Or, park your pink convertible at the Tibbs Drive-In for a premier party Thursday night that has Barbie-themed treats on the menu, like pink strawberry ice cream and Barbie-Q pulled pork.

Tickets are $12.

🥞 Brunch like Barbie at Living Room Theater's Barbie-themed drag brunch Saturday morning.

Tickets are $53 and include breakfast buffet, Barbie-themed beverages and entertainment by "life-size Barbie and Kens."

💃 Party like Barbie at The Vogue Saturday night when DJ Gabby Love and DJ Mae put an EDM spin on all your favorite girls — Nicki, Britney, Madonna, Megan, Cardi, Gwen, Ari and more.

Put on your best pink 'fit for the catwalk fashion show costume contest and pose for pictures in a life-size Barbie box.

Tickets are $20.

🍹 Drink like Barbie at Chronic Coffee, which is serving up a special strawBARBIE pink drink.

Kan-Kan also put a Barbie-themed cocktail on the menu for the showings this weekend.

🍓 Eat like Barbie at Paradise MX, an ice cream shop on the south side with a Barbie week menu full of pink crepes and other Barbie-themed waffles, mini pancakes and milkshakes.

