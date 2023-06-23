Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. Months with less than 10 abortions are represented as 0; Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Chart: Kavya Beheraj and Jacque Schrag/Axios

The number of abortions performed in Indiana dropped in the year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark case known as Dobbs.

Why it matters: The decision paved the way for state lawmakers to pass a near-total ban on abortions less than two months later.

Driving the news: Saturday marks one year since Roe was overturned, which initially caused an increase in abortions performed in Indiana.

Procedures sharply decreased as the state ban took effect in September.

Yes, but: The ban was in effect for only a week before a judge issued an injunction blocking the law and allowing, once again, for abortions up to 20 weeks.

Reality check: Abortions are a necessary component of comprehensive reproductive health care.

States where the procedure has been banned or restricted have seen increases in life-threatening complications.

Even with the ban on hold, the uncertainty has curbed access to the medical procedure — clinics have struggled with staffing and at least one clinic has closed.

The big picture: Nationally, abortion rates have declined since the Dobbs decision.

A report released last week by #WeCount, a national abortion reporting effort, found that in the nine months since Dobbs, nearly 66,000 fewer abortions occurred in states that banned abortion, a drop not offset by increases in states that permitted abortion.

What we're watching: Indiana's abortion ban is being challenged in two pending court cases.