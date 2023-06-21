Data: NOAA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Indiana experienced a drier-than-average spring, and there are no signs that the start of summer will provide any relief.

Why it matters: An extended dry spell could worsen and expand drought conditions that are taking hold in the northern half of the state.

State of play: Indiana is about 3 inches behind normal precipitation for this point in the year and dry conditions are already causing challenges for some gardens and farms.

The entire state is, at best, abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The northern half of the state is experiencing moderate drought and several counties in the northwest corner are experiencing severe drought conditions.

Recent rains in the southern half of the state have provided a bit of relief, though those areas are still drier than normal.

Zoom out: Drought conditions are more severe in other parts of the Midwest and Great Plains.

Most of the Midwest is abnormally dry, with about half experiencing some level of drought.

Nearly half of Kansas is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions.

Communities across the region are putting voluntary water conservation measures into effect.

What's happening: Matthew Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said an El Niño weather pattern means winds in central Indiana are coming from Canada — as evidenced by the wildfire smoke bringing intermittent haze over the past several weeks — and pushing precipitation to the south.

Dry conditions are forecast for the rest of the month, which could spell trouble as we head into warmer summer temperatures.

Yes, but: Eckhoff said a few good thunderstorms in the coming weeks would be all we need to catch up.