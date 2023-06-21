Dry spring causes drought across half of Indiana
Indiana experienced a drier-than-average spring, and there are no signs that the start of summer will provide any relief.
Why it matters: An extended dry spell could worsen and expand drought conditions that are taking hold in the northern half of the state.
State of play: Indiana is about 3 inches behind normal precipitation for this point in the year and dry conditions are already causing challenges for some gardens and farms.
- The entire state is, at best, abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
- The northern half of the state is experiencing moderate drought and several counties in the northwest corner are experiencing severe drought conditions.
- Recent rains in the southern half of the state have provided a bit of relief, though those areas are still drier than normal.
Zoom out: Drought conditions are more severe in other parts of the Midwest and Great Plains.
- Most of the Midwest is abnormally dry, with about half experiencing some level of drought.
- Nearly half of Kansas is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
- Communities across the region are putting voluntary water conservation measures into effect.
What's happening: Matthew Eckhoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said an El Niño weather pattern means winds in central Indiana are coming from Canada — as evidenced by the wildfire smoke bringing intermittent haze over the past several weeks — and pushing precipitation to the south.
- Dry conditions are forecast for the rest of the month, which could spell trouble as we head into warmer summer temperatures.
Yes, but: Eckhoff said a few good thunderstorms in the coming weeks would be all we need to catch up.
