How Todd Young finds contentment in the joyless Senate

Sen. Todd Young arrives in the Capitol for the Senate Republicans' weekly lunch on May 31. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Todd Young is free.

State of play: As the Indiana Republican dives into a second term, he is using his Senate seat as a device to pull bipartisan levers and make change — in painfully slow increments — rather than as a platform to generate attention.

Between the lines: Young is walking an increasingly remote path as other lawmakers either veer toward lanes of partisan rage or quit in frustration over the Senate's glacial pace.

Indiana's other Republican senator, Mike Braun, decided he's better off leaving and running for governor.

"When I measured what I could accomplish in six more years here, I think I can do more by going back home," Braun told Politico.

The big picture: Young has gone on a winning streak with across-the-aisle dealmaking that some say is dead.

Young's grinding pursuit of American-made semiconductors led to last year's passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which will put $52.7 billion toward manufacturing the chips necessary to operate everything from iPhones to cars to military technology.

In March, he led the charge to repeal authorizations for the use of force in Iraq, more than 20 years after the U.S. invasion of the country.

Young also introduced bipartisan legislation to spend $2 billion on creating 500,000 new homes in blighted neighborhoods, which has received praise and could pass.

Young smiles behind Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during an event to discuss the CHIPS Act in July 2022. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Yes, but: Almost none of that will be realized how Young hopes. His greatest victory, the CHIPS Act, is subject to the Biden administration's whims and implementation.

It would be easier to go on Fox News and talk about "wokeness" — and Young is well aware of the advantages of that strategy.

What he said: "We know there are clicks and eyeballs to be gained from talking about Mr. Potato Head's gender without a whole lot of work. You're not going to get as much tune-in for a conversation about microelectronics," Young told me.

"But if you can do the microelectronics stuff right, you'll be among the very few that's doing it. So, that's part of the appeal. It's just differentiating myself. But it's more than that. It's wanting to feel good about my job. And myself."

I wanted to know why Young pushes a Sisyphean boulder up the hill, laboring for fragmented victories, instead of taking more cheap wins.

I met Young for a recent lunch at a Mexican restaurant in Bargersville for a wide-ranging conversation, including books (Young likes the recent Abraham Lincoln biography by Jon Meacham) and why people hate Carmel (he thinks it has more to do with high school sports than people like to admit).

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Young share a light moment as they depart the Senate Chamber after voting April 18. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Quick take: Young just isn't mad about stuff.

"For the most part, I think we have a pretty damn good country. I don't feel like spending every day angry or trying to work others into an angrier state. We need to be positive," he said.

"That's not to suggest that we can't all be, from time to time, stirred into caring about other sorts of niche issues, but the categories that I think most Hoosiers are concerned about aren't particularly ideological."

Be smart: Young can bury himself in the policy weeds, in part, because he's operating from an envious position of political strength.

He easily won re-election last year after seeking — and being denied — former President Donald Trump's endorsement.

Now, Young said he won't support Trump for the Republican nomination for president next year.

The intrigue: Young hasn't said whether he would support Trump if he wins the GOP nomination, suggesting there might be limits to his independence.

The bottom line: For now, Young said, he finds contentment on a path of governance where few in Congress seem inclined to join.

Market Street is a regular column about local politics and power. Send me tips: [email protected].