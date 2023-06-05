Indianapolis bicycle deaths increasingly common

Indianapolis is becoming a deadlier city for cyclists.

Driving the news: There were 4.5 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million Indianapolis residents from 2017-2021, per data from the League of American Bicyclists via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — up 75% from 2012-2016 and far above the national average.

A decade ago, cyclist fatalities were a once-or-twice-a-year occurrence, but there have been six during each of the past two years in Indianapolis.

Why it matters: Bicycle use exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many cities scrambling to install bike lanes and adopt other measures to keep riders safe and encourage cycling, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick writes.

Zoom in: Indianapolis in recent months has announced a flurry of projects to create safer trails and paths for cyclists, thanks to federal money and private donations.

The Lilly Endowment awarded $25 million to improve walking and cycling infrastructure in underserved communities from Haughville to the far east side, as well as extensions to the Fall Creek Trail, Nickel Plate Trail and Eagle Creek Trail.

The city's 2023 budget included $98 million for trails, greenways and bike paths, and work is underway to add bike lanes across the city, including on West Michigan Street.

Yes, but: Even with infrastructure improvements, cyclists are among the most exposed victims to an overall surge in pandemic-era bad behavior, a phenomenon detailed in The Atlantic.

More homicides.

More fights on airplanes.

More reckless driving.

💬 James' thought bubble: I've seen both sides of these trends since 2020.

I used to commute by bike from Irvington to downtown, but that route doesn't seem safe anymore, and I would have to see big changes to try it again (which could happen after New York and Michigan streets become two-way routes, per the city's plan).

On the other hand, Indianapolis recently completed an extension to the Pennsy Trail, and I love it.

The intrigue: Cities are grappling not just with an upswing in traditional bicycle use, but also a boom in e-bikes used by residents, tourists and delivery workers.

The challenge, however, is figuring out how to best integrate the zippier, pedal-assist bikes. Do they belong in bike lanes with slower, traditional two-wheelers, or should they be among the cars and trucks, where Vespa-style scooters travel?

Reality check: Protected bike lanes and other measures designed to keep cyclists safe are often met with fierce pushback from urban drivers who lament the loss of any lanes or parking spots.

What's next: The owners of the new Tomorrow Bookstore on Mass Ave are hosting a panel discussion about improving bike infrastructure July 15 at the Canal Walk amphitheater on the west side of the orange bridge.