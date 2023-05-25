Lifeguard hiring spree opens more Indianapolis pools

Share on email (opens in new window)

It will be easier to find an open pool in Indianapolis this summer after a monthslong marketing and recruiting blitz has beefed up the city's parks staff.

Zoom in: Indianapolis is paying $15 an hour — same rate as last year — and adding signing bonuses up to $500 to attract lifeguards.

State of play: The incentives are working.

Indianapolis has 170 lifeguards on staff, up from 81 a year ago.

The city will open nine pools across its parks system this weekend and one more next weekend, up from six last year.

Details: The pools opening Saturday are Broad Ripple, Brookside, Frederick Douglass, Garfield, Indy Island Aquatic Center, Perry, Rhodius, Riverside and Thatcher.

The Gustafson Park pool opens June 3.

Indianapolis has 19 pools, several of which are closed due to construction or maintenance issues and might open later.

The big picture: Indianapolis is trying to solve a national lifeguard shortage that has left pools shuttered from Philadelphia to Seattle, limiting options for families to cool off.

Between the lines: The weird pandemic economy has increased demand for workers, causing salaries to rise and making it harder for cities to fill lower-paying jobs ranging from trash collectors to snow plowers.

What they're saying: "A parks recruitment committee went out (to) high schools, went to job fairs, visited churches, so it really had a big effort behind it," Indianapolis parks director Phyllis Boyd told reporters Wednesday.