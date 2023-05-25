Indiana's most popular baby names
It was the year of Oliver in 2022.
Driving the news: Of Indiana babies born last year, 430 were named Oliver, by far the most of any name, per Social Security Administration data.
By the numbers: Two other boys' names topped 300 uses: Liam (363) and Theodore (303).
- The top girls' names were Charlotte (335), Amelia (299) and Olivia (291).
Zoom out: Luka has dominated parents' baby name lists over the past 10 years in Indiana, becoming 18 times more common, according to an Axios analysis of Social Security data.
- Other names trending up in the state are Nova, Walker, Everly and Millie.
- Meanwhile, Colin, Makayla, Gage, Katelyn and Gavin are losing steam.
💬 James' thought bubble: My wife and I intentionally gave our children somewhat uncommon names — you won't find either of them in the top 100.
- It has kind of backfired.
- Our son, Felix, is constantly around other kids with the same name. Like, how?
- It's too soon to tell for our baby, Meredith.
The intrigue: Some names are uniquely Indianan … err … Hoosier.
- Oaklyn (along with another spelling, Oaklynn), Haisley, Bristol and Jolene are all twice as popular for girls in Indiana than in the U.S. overall.
- Indiana parents name their boys Remington, Colson, Memphis, Beckham and Kane more than twice as often as those in other states.
