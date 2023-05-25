Indiana's most popular baby names

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It was the year of Oliver in 2022.

Driving the news: Of Indiana babies born last year, 430 were named Oliver, by far the most of any name, per Social Security Administration data.

By the numbers: Two other boys' names topped 300 uses: Liam (363) and Theodore (303).

The top girls' names were Charlotte (335), Amelia (299) and Olivia (291).

Zoom out: Luka has dominated parents' baby name lists over the past 10 years in Indiana, becoming 18 times more common, according to an Axios analysis of Social Security data.

Other names trending up in the state are Nova, Walker, Everly and Millie.

Meanwhile, Colin, Makayla, Gage, Katelyn and Gavin are losing steam.

💬 James' thought bubble: My wife and I intentionally gave our children somewhat uncommon names — you won't find either of them in the top 100.

It has kind of backfired.

Our son, Felix, is constantly around other kids with the same name. Like, how?

It's too soon to tell for our baby, Meredith.

The intrigue: Some names are uniquely Indianan … err … Hoosier.