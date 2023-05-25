20 mins ago - News

Indiana's most popular baby names

James Briggs
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It was the year of Oliver in 2022.

Driving the news: Of Indiana babies born last year, 430 were named Oliver, by far the most of any name, per Social Security Administration data.

By the numbers: Two other boys' names topped 300 uses: Liam (363) and Theodore (303).

  • The top girls' names were Charlotte (335), Amelia (299) and Olivia (291).

Zoom out: Luka has dominated parents' baby name lists over the past 10 years in Indiana, becoming 18 times more common, according to an Axios analysis of Social Security data.

  • Other names trending up in the state are Nova, Walker, Everly and Millie.
  • Meanwhile, Colin, Makayla, Gage, Katelyn and Gavin are losing steam.

💬 James' thought bubble: My wife and I intentionally gave our children somewhat uncommon names — you won't find either of them in the top 100.

  • It has kind of backfired.
  • Our son, Felix, is constantly around other kids with the same name. Like, how?
  • It's too soon to tell for our baby, Meredith.

The intrigue: Some names are uniquely Indianan … err … Hoosier.

  • Oaklyn (along with another spelling, Oaklynn), Haisley, Bristol and Jolene are all twice as popular for girls in Indiana than in the U.S. overall.
  • Indiana parents name their boys Remington, Colson, Memphis, Beckham and Kane more than twice as often as those in other states.
