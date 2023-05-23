Indianapolis has no shelter from housing stress

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Moody’s Analytics CRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

The disappearance of houses for sale, builder supply chain problems and 7%-plus mortgage rates have made renting more affordable than buying. Sort of.

Why it matters: It's a miserable time to search for housing, and people are feeling the trauma.

Driving the news: The median mortgage costs $273 per month more than the median rent in Indianapolis, per a Redfin report.

Buying a house is more cost-effective than renting in only four markets — Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Houston.

Yes, but: Rent prices are brutal, too.

Indianapolis in March had the fourth-highest rent increase in the nation, with monthly rent rising 10.5% to a median $1,539, per Redfin.

The big picture: A record 78% of Americans think it's a bad time to buy a house, according to a Gallup survey, the highest since Gallup started asking the question in 1978, Axios Emily Peck writes.

Meanwhile, more than one-third of Indianapolis renters are severely rent burdened, per a report from Moody's Analytics, which means they spend 30% or more of household income on monthly payments.

The bottom line: Housing trends are squeezing everyone, but especially those on the lower end of the income spectrum.