State of play: Houston ranks No. 4 among U.S. cities for new built-to-rent single-family homes completed in the past five years, with 2,402, trailing only Phoenix, Dallas and Atlanta, according to a recent RentCafe report.
Why it matters: With mortgage rates perched near record highs for the year, there has been a proliferation of those communities, which offer amenities, property management perks and no mortgages.
By the numbers: Another 4,836 built-to-rent units are underway in Houston with an expected completion date of next year, per RentCafe.
The big picture: Such developments are typically popular in the Southeast, Southwest and Sunbelt, where land costs less, but they've been slowly moving into other parts of the country.